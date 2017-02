Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede got married to her beau Olakunle Fawole today at a traditional ceremony and we’ve got the first photos. See the photos below. *** The Bride The Couple Aww…new bride @yvonnejegede and her husband @the_real_abounce having their dance at their traditional wedding A video posted by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Feb 4, 2017 at […]