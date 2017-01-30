BN TV: KCee is Confused &Talentless says HarrySong, Davido’s former Manager Kamal Ajiboye speaks up, Kwabena Kwabena’s Marriage hits the rocks & More on Factory 78 weekly news round up

Here is this weeks edition of Factory78 weekly news round up featuring: Five Star Music issues official statement on the arrest of Harrysong and Harrysong reacts to his arrest. Cassper Nyovest talks about his manhood on Instagram Live video,  Davido‘s former Manager Kamal responds exclusively to F78tv and Ghanaian star Kwabena Kwabena’s second marriage hits the rocks. Finishing with […]

