Get that Natural Look with Jackie Aina’s Top Tips for a Lace Wig Installation on BN Beauty
Posted February 9, 2017 2:46 pm by admin Comments
Popular YouTuber Jackie Aina in this tutorial shows us how she installs her lace wig. Having worn wigs for a long time. It is save to acquire tips from her. Enjoy the tutorial.
Related posts:
- BN Beauty: Say No to Sweaty Makeup with Humidity/Sweat-Proof Tips & Tricks from Jackie Aina We’ve all been there – your sweat runs pink because you are sweating out your blush, your eyebrows get shiny...
- BN Beauty: Stop Mascara from Running & Smudging with Helpful Tips from Jackie Aina | MakeupGameOnPoint I don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting for someone to tell me that using a business card to...
- BN Beauty: What is Colour Correcting? Jackie Aina Shows Dos and Don’ts of the Beauty Technique So really, what is Colour Correcting? According to beauty vlogger and makeup artist Jackie Aina, it’s using colours on the...
- BN Beauty: Simply Stunning by Day, Loud & Proud by Night! Makeup Tutorial by Jackie Aina (MakeupGameOnPoint) December may be over, but the events are still rolling in; and we have just the tutorial to keep you...
- BN Beauty: A Daring 50s Pin Up Look! Try this Tutorial by Jackie Aina of MakeupGameOnPoint Now this is a daring look! Bold enough to try it? Makeup Artist and enthusiast Jackie Aina of MakeupGameOnPoint is...
- BN Beauty: Try This Beauty Hack – DIY Facial Steaming at Home by Jackie Aina Beauty vlogger Jackie Aina shares this video on facial steaming at home. We know lots of you do this already....
- BN Beauty: Get Your Glow! Unleash Your Inner Summer Goddess with Jackie Aina’s Bold Makeup Tutorial The Summer time is for bold hues, bright colours, glowing skin and letting loose – so why not unleash your...
- BN Beauty: Werk Your Braids & Twists with 6 Quick & Easy Styles from Jackie Aina Got braids, Senegalese or Marley twists? Then I have just the thing you need – styling ideas! Working with braids...
- BN Beauty: Hey Makeup Lovers! Discover Great Setting Powders for Dark Skin with Jackie Aina Good morning BN Beauty Belles! For our much needed dose of BellaNaija Beauty today, we are looking to Nigerian Youtube...
- Beauty Vlogger Jackie Aina shares Trends We’re Ditching in 2016 Makeup was a HUGE deal in 2015. Thanks to YouTube and Instagram, the girl-next-door can do up her face as...
What do you think?