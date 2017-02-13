Get the “Pink Valentine” Look – Flirty Pink Eyes and Soft Pink Lips by The Makeup Tales | Watch
Posted February 13, 2017 8:46 pm by admin Comments
Following her Red Valentine look here, Omosalewa of The MakeupTales is out with another makeup tutorial for this Pink Valentine look just in time for Valentine’s Day. So which is your fave, red or pink? Watch
