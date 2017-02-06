“Protests won’t solve the problem” – Bola Tinubu addresses #IStandWithNigeria Protesters | WATCH

Posted February 6, 2017 8:46 pm by Comments

Protesters stormed All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu has said that “protests won’t solve the problem”. Tinubu made this known at his Bourdillion residence while addressing #IStandWithNigeria protesters on Monday. When asked what will solve the problem, the former Lagos governor replied: “Problem is re-planning, being responsive, being able to get engaged with […]

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Protests won’t solve Nigeria’s problems – Tinubu Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged protesters to be patient...
  2. Tinubu Addresses #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Led To Him By Moremi Ojudu(Video) Tinubu addresses #istandwithnigeria protesters led to him by Moremi Ojudu, the daughter Of Buhari’s Special Adviser.Watch- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciX1erwZcHEcc.lalasticlala , mynd44...
  3. “The point I’m intent on making is not worth the life of any Nigerian” – 2Baba cancels #IStandWithNigeria protests over security concerns | WATCH Superstar musician 2Baba has cancelled the #IStandWithNigeria protests scheduled to hold in Lagos and Abuja on Monday February 6th 2017....
  4. “I Will Not be Intimidated” – Bola Tinubu Speaks on Soldiers’ Surveillance of His Home Former Lagos State governor and current National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is speaking out regarding...
  5. Photos Of Tinubu Addressing Protesters In Lagos Today Above are photos of APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu addressing protesters and journalists today.In part,he said Nigerians should be patient with...
  6. “We No Dey Fear Again O”: Comedian Seyi Law Addresses Protesters (Video) Seyi law is seen speaking to the protesters who have turned out in their numbers for the #istandwithnigeria protest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjCWbKh3yxw...
  7. Displaced victims storm Tinubu’s house  …demand justice over illegal demolition By Bose Adelaja Hundreds of the displaced victims of Olokonla town via Ogombo village in...
  8. Women protesters storm National Assembly for Tinubu Members of Legislative Advocacy Coalition on Violence against Women(LACVAW),Protest in Front of the National Assembly gate against the Threats of...
  9. APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu is Not on Military Watch List – GOC Maj.-Gen. Tamubomiebi Dibi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Lagos, has said that it was an incisive allegation that...
  10. Fwd: #IstandwithNigeria: Charly Boy joins protesters in Lagos The protesters are now at National Theater Iganmu Lagos. See more photos after the cut....

< YOHAIG home