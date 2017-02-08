You may have to present your social media passwords before getting U.S. visa – Homeland Security Chief, John Kelly

Posted February 8, 2017 8:46 am by Comments

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly has said that in order to tighten security in the country, visa applicants, especially those from seven Muslim-majority countries that were temporarily banned from entering the U.S may be required to provide their social media passwords. He made this known to a hearing of the Homeland Security Committee. “We’re looking […]

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Cross River Begins Recruitment Into Homeland Security Service The Cross River state government has commenced massive recruitment of personnel into its Homeland Security. According to a statement issued...
  2. Ayade Signs Homeland Security Bill, Eight Others Into Law The Cross River State Governor, Mr Ben Ayade, has signed the Home-Land Safety and Security Services Bill 2016 and eight...
  3. Media Can Lead Nigeria To Its Security Destination – John Momoh Media guru and the Chairman of Channels Television, Mr John Momoh, has highlighted the leadership and championship role the media...
  4. Learn How to Grow your Business with Social Media. Attend Intense Digital’s Social Media for Business Course The Social Media for Business Course is designed to help entrepreneurs, companies and individuals maximize Social Media platforms to increase...
  5. Tech Trends: Stressing The Need For Strong Passwords Tech Trends emphasises the importance of using secure passwords to protect devices and sensitive accounts. While a vast majority of internet users still use...
  6. Lai Mohammed Says Nigeria Should Have a Social Media Code of Conduct as “Families, marriages have been destroyed just for the fun of it” The Federal Government has advised the social media to set up code of conduct to regulate their activities in order...
  7. Getting Famous on Social Media…How Do They Really Do It? Call them social media celebs and you wouldn’t be wrong, this new class of stars are raking in both money...
  8. Yahoo Mail upgrade sheds passwords Yahoo on Thursday set out to make its free email service hip again with upgrades that included getting rid of...
  9. Entertainers’ shocking social media revelations Celebrities use social media as a medium to build their brand and connect with their fans. On the flipside, it...
  10. Ariyike Weekly: Don’t Be a Social Media Junkie Media personality Ariyike Akinbobola is out with a new vlog for the week and she’s talks about the thirst for...

< YOHAIG home