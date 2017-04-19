34 Year Old Man Allegedly Rapes Neighbour’s 13-Year-Old Daughter

Posted April 19, 2017 4:37 pm by Comments

34 Year Old Man Allegedly Rapes Neighbour’s 13-Year-Old Daughter

A 34-year-old man, Kolawole Haruna, who allegedly raped his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter was on Wednesday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, an unemployed, who resides at No.19, Ayobode St., Oke Ira, Ogba, a suburb of Lagos is facing  two counts bordering on rape.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offences were committed on March 19 at the accused residence. Donny said that the accused called the 13-year-old girl into his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand.

Winasbet.com

“The accused shut the door and raped her, “he said.

The offences contravened Sections 257 and 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Davies Abegunde, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Abegunde adjourned the case till May 15, for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

NAN

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 24-Year-Old Man Caught Defiling Neighbour’s 3-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos Lagos – A 24-year-old unemployed man, Blessing Agboola, was on Wednesday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’...
  2. Man on trial for raping his daughter A 52-year-old man, Chukwuma Eze, was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping...
  3. 13 year old boy arrested for raping neighbour’s 6 year old daughter A 13 year old JSS1 student who lives with his parents at Iju Ishaga Area of Lagos was arrested for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s...
  4. Man defiles neighbour’s 7-year-old daughter A 35-year-old trader, Reuben Odigwe, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s...
  5. Man, 22, arraigned for raping neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter A 22-year-old man, Ayobami Akindele, who allegedly raped his co-tenant’s 14-year-old daughter, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court...
  6. 47-year-old man rapes, impregnates 16-year-old sister-in-law A 47-year-old man, Magaji Mohammed, who allegedly impregnated his sister in-law through rape, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja...
  7. 40-Year Old Rapes, Steals From Lagos Prostitute A 40-year-old bricklayer, Edet Imoh, was on Tuesday remanded in prison by an Igbosere Magistrate Court for allegedly raping a...
  8. Hafeez lured the boy who came to buy biscuit to his inner shop, raped him through anus An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, to Kirikiri Prison over...
  9. Secondary school pupil rapes four-year-old girl in Ikeja A teenage secondary school pupil, Precious Julius, who allegedly defiled a four-year-old girl, was on Wednesday released on a bail...
  10. Police arraign vulkanizer for allegedly raping sister-in-law Ikeja – A vulkanizer, Wasiu Ibrahim, 35, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping...

< YOHAIG home