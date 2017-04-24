39 Year Old Man Might Just Be France’s Next President

Before I begin my story, Emmanuel Macron is married to a 64-year old woman. Okay back to the story (aproko)…

Senior French conservatives and Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon said on Sunday that they would back centrist Emmanuel Macron in a May 7 runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

After initial projections indicated Macron and Le Pen had qualified for the second round, Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon told supporters his party had suffered an “historic blow” from its voter base and called on voters to back Macron and reject Le Pen in “the strongest possible way”.

On the other side of the traditional political spectrum, former prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, a member of defeated candidate Francois Fillon’s The Republicans party, said: “Without hesitation, as far as I’m concerned we’ve got to rally behind Emmanuel Macron.”

If French conservatives, socialists are supporting him, what more? Who else wants to see Macron rule? Lol… He might be 39, but remember he has been entering deep places, he is an elder!

What do you think?

