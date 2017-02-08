Acting President Osinbajo Spotted In Benin
Posted February 8, 2017 1:37 am by admin Comments
Ag.President Osinbajo in Benin at the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria convention, UBTH ground-Benin City, 7th Feb 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro.
Related posts:
- VP Osinbajo And Wife Console Crying Photographer Over Death Of Her Father (Pic) Vice president; prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo -were pictured consoling a young lady and talented photographer, Novo Lilian...
- Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over Federal Executive Council Meeting (Pics) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the monthly Federal Executive Meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari. See photos...
- Acting President Osinbajo hails Police handling of anti-govt protests Mr. Osinbajo says the government is committed to a “continuous engagement” with the people. The post Acting President Osinbajo hails...
- BREAKING: Osinbajo presides over first FEC meeting as acting President Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over first meeting of the Federal Executive Council in that...
- Press Statement By Acting President Osinbajo On Chat With President Buhari Today. PRESS RELEASE MY PHONE CHAT WITH THE PRESIDENT TODAY, BY ACTING PRESIDENT *Discussion on budget, protests and other issuesActing President...
- Osinbajo Resumes As Acting President, Gets Update On The Gambia Situation Nigeria’s acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday received updates and briefs on the Gambian situation and other issues in...
- See What Imo Deputy Governor Wore To Welcome Acting President, Osinbajo, To Imo The premises of Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, was today filled with women, youths, political appointees who accompanied the Deputy governor...
- Buhari writes Senate: Osinbajo is Acting President PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, told the Senate that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will act on his behalf as President for...
- Osinbajo, APC Govs storm Benin as Obaseki flags off guber campaign OVER ten governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the Progressives Governors’ Forum are expected to join the Vice...
- Nurses shut Benin-Lagos highway over colleagues’ abduction Protesting nurses of the University Of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), staging a peaceful protest over the abduction of two of...
What do you think?