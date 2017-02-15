Andrew Yakubu To Lose $9.7m To FG

Andrew Yakubu To Lose $9.7m To FG

Justice Zainab B. Abubakar of the  Federal High Court sitting in Kano today ordered the forfeiture  to the Federal Government of $ 9,772,000  and  £74,000 recovered from him.

The money found in the secret safe belonging to Mr Andrew Yakubu in Sabon Tasha, in Kaduna town.

The order was sequel to an ex-parte application by the EFCC seeking an interim forfeiture of the recovered money to the Federal Government.

The ex-parte application was moved by Salihu Sani, counsel for the EFCC.

In her ruling, Justice Zainab held  that the money now in the custody of the EFCC are in the interim forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria”

On 3 February,  operatives of the Commission had stormed a building  in Sabon Tasha Kaduna City, belonging to the former NNPC boss and recovered the staggering stashed in a huge fire proof safe.

On February 8, Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Kano Zonal Office where he admitted being the owner of both the house and the money recovered.

Yakubu is still in custody assisting the investigation. He was the GMD of NNPC between 2012 and 2014.

NAN

