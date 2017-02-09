Bukola Saraki Confirms Speaking With The President, Said They Even Joked
Posted February 9, 2017 5:37 am by admin Comments
The Senate President took to twitter to confirm again that the president is well and up when he said he spoke to him last night and they even joked about him always working late into the night.
Related posts:
- Video: Watch Senate President Bukola Saraki, playing football The Senate President shared the video this evening on his Twitter handle and wrote “Do you think I have what...
- Budget address by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki ADDRESS BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE AND CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, HIS EXCELLENCY, SENATOR (DR.) ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI...
- President Muhammadu Buhari dines with Senate President Bukola Saraki at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday. President Muhammadu Buhari dines with Senate President Bukola Saraki at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday....
- 35 Senators Endorse Bukola Saraki For Senate President Senators of the like mind are here today at the retreat organized by our dear Party All Progressive Congress, which...
- 84 Senators Pass Vote Of Confidence On Senate President, Bukola Saraki 84 senators have passed a vote of confidence on Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki. Following the vote of confidence, a...
- Senate President Bukola Saraki says the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill will be “Reintroduced” The 8th Senate’s rejection of the Gender and Equality bill elicited a lot of outrage from Nigerians who viewed the...
- Check Out Senate President Bukola Saraki’s Official Portrait The official portrait of Nigeria’s new senate president, Bukola Saraki, has been unveiled. Check it out! BellaNaija...
- Bukola Saraki gives clarification on President Buhari’s nominees for Supreme Court justices Yesterday, there were mixed reactions regarding the nomination of two Supreme Court Justices sent to the senate for clarification by...
- How I escaped plot to abduct me to stop me from emerging as Senate President – Bukola Saraki Mr. Saraki says he dropped his presidential ambition for Mr. Buhari and contributed to his emergence as president The post...
- Senate President, Bukola Saraki at CCT today Senate President Dr Bukola Abubakar Saraki’s trial over alleged false declaration of assets begins today at the Code of Conduct...
What do you think?