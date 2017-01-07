Eva Longoria, Marco Schreyl To Host FIFA Football Awards

Eva Longoria and German TV presenter Marco Schreyl have been named as the hosts of FIFA’s Football Awards ceremony on January 9.

The pair will take to the stage in Zurich, Switzerland next week as the winner of FIFA’s Best Men’s Player is announced.

Longoria is best known for her work as an actress, most famously in Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012.

The Texas-born 41-year-old has been nominated for a Golden Globe, and is also now a director and producer.

She will be joined by Schreyl, who has spent the best part of 10 years hosting German versions of Pop Idol and Britain’s Got Talent, as well as some sporting experience at the Olympic Games in 2004.

