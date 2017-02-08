FIFA Bans Giwa, Others For 5 Years

The World Governing Football body, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has insisted on a worldwide extension of sanctions imposed by the Nigerian Football Federation’s (NFF) Disciplinary Committee on 12 May 2016 against Christopher Giwa, Muazu Suleyman, Yahaya Adama, Sani Fema and Johnson Effiong for breaches of the NFF Statutes and the FIFA Code of Ethics. The five-year ban on all the officials will have an immediate worldwide effect.

According to FIFA.com, it states that: ‘In accordance with art. 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the five-year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity imposed on the five officials to have worldwide effect.

The relevant member association as well as CAF have been duly notified of the chairman’s decision.

Members of the media with questions relating to the substance of the decision are kindly requested to contact the NFF.’