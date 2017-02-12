Former Miss Tanzania Charged For Being In Possession Of Marijuana

Former Miss Tanzania Wema Issack Sepetu appeared before the Kisutu Residents’ Magistrate Court, Tanzania to face charges of being found in possession of 1.80 grams of marijuana.

Public prosecutor Pamela Kinyambala told the court that the police conducted a search at Ms Sepetu’s house, located in Kunduchi-Ununio, where they found narcotics.

Ms Sepetu appeared before magistrate Thomas Simba along with Angelina Msigwa and Mr Selemani Abbas, who are her house help.

The accused denied the charges and were released on bail after fulfilling bail conditions.

They were each required to have two sureties, who were supposed to sign a Sh5 million bond.

The case was adjourned until February 22, when it will come up for mention.

