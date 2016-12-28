George Michael To Be ‘Buried Next To Beloved Mum’ In Family’s Private Plot

Late music icon George Michael is to be buried next to his beloved mum in the family’s private plot, it has been reported.

The star is being mourned by millions of fans all over the world after he died “peacefully in his sleep” from heart failure on Christmas Day.

It’s believed he will be laid to rest in Highgate, North London, next to his mum Lesley Angold Panayiotou who passed away from cancer aged 60 in 1997.

Her death was said to have had a huge impact on the musician and friends and family have told how he id now “finally at rest” with her.