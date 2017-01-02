Identify These Two Tattoos?
Related posts:
- Photo: Fan Tattoos Jim Iyke’s Name On His Hand The actor posted the photo and captioned it; #PROFOUND #FANLOVE. THANKS @ikechukwu2509….. #TATOONAME Errrh ???????#HARVPAPA #GLADYSBOI #TATOOCHRONICLES Welcome To Ladun...
- Man Tattoos His Body With Davido’s PIC, HKN Logo It happened in Nigeria. The love people have for artists these days tho… Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog...
- Woman Breaks Record For Most Tattoos On The Body At age 67, Charlotte has proven that she is fearless of pain and needles as her body is exactly 91.5%...
- Billionaire Emami’s Younger Brother, Aje Remembers Their Mom, Tattoos Her Name (Photo) Hehehe I know he is not a celebrity, but I follow him on instagram and I love his comic ways....
- Fan Tattoos “Jim Iyke” On His Arm (Photo) Monday, 31 October 2016Fan love: Man writes "Jim Iyke" tattoo on his arm A young man identified as Prince Ikechukwu,...
- Secrets behind our tattoos – celebrities Tattoos are not new to anyone who is old enough and alive in this world where entertainment has defiantly decided...
- Angelina Jolie shows off her new tattoos (photos) The 40 year old actress who already has a lot of tattoos on her body, debuted three new tattoos on...
- Cameron Diaz’s husband tattoos her name across his chest… Actress Cameron Diaz’s husband Benji Madden had her name tattooed across his collarbone. He shared the photo on instagram and...
- Rihanna Set to Take Fashion a Bit More Serious …..Launches a Line of Tattoos Rihanna is reportedly taking a break from music to focus on her fashion line, $ CHOOL KIlls and might even...
- THREE WISE MEN: RMD’S ‘LIFE’ OF BLINGS, TATTOOS & BABES AFTER RETIREMENT Parafa, a sleepy outskirt of Ikorudu, a Lagos suburb, swelled quietly with the presence of celebrity actors who were part...
What do you think?