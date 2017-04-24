Kcee Also Busted For Stealing A Photo With Dollars & Posing As If He Made The Money On IG

Posted April 24, 2017 12:37 am by Comments

Kcee Also Busted For Stealing A Photo With Dollars & Posing As If He Made The Money On IG

Oh dear! What is it with Nigerian celebs o, HABA. Not too long ago Oge Okoye stole dog photos, now Kcee has gone ahead to steal a man’s photo where he displayed some dollars on his legs in one of his instagram photos. The man found out and called him out lol. Kcee then went ahead to delete all comments on the post as soon as he was called out and the post now has ONLY the photos with no comments allowed.

The original photo was posted in February by vvs_uno.

The most heartbreaking part is that, Kcee called the name of GOD, Thanking God for what never existed. This is so so sad. Someone dragging God’s name into lies?  WEHDONE

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Singer Kcee Busted For ‘Stealing’ Money Post From Instagram User Hmm. Who did it better? Oge Okoye or Kcee. http://www.datswasupblog.com/2017/04/kcee-busted-for-stealing-money-pics.html...
  2. Throwback Photo Of Kcee And 2face A throwback photo of Kcee and 2face back when they were……….it was shared by Kcee on InstagramWell let’s just say...
  3. Singer Kcee & His Millionaire Brother, E-money Step Out In Style (Photo) This is what we call good family, its no news that 5 Star music boss E-money and brother Kcee are...
  4. “Shame To Bad People”: Daddy Showkey Reconciles Harrysong & Kcee (Photo) There have been several reports trailing the fallout of Five Star Music’s KCee and Alterplate Music’s Harrysong, with the latest...
  5. KCEE Takes A Big Swipe At His Haters, Uses Packs Of Dollars To Make A Phone Call Aww Kcee is not serious oh. So after posting photos of him with a bag full of dollars on his...
  6. Singer Kcee Looking Like A “Physically Challenged” Person As He Poses With D’banj Singer Kcee looking like a physically challenged person as he pose with DBanj & Swanky This photo of Limpopo master...
  7. E-Money & Kcee Hang Out With Their Mum At E-Money’s Five Star Mansion (Photos) The brothers shared these photos of them with their mum having a nice evening by the pool in their mansion....
  8. Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert (Photos) Pop singer, Kcee and comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called, AY have flown in a private jet to Anambra State, for...
  9. Kcee, E-Money’s Five Star Record Label Launches Oil & Gas Company Five star record label has expanded their business conglomerate with the addition of a new baby company called Five Star...
  10. Kcee Releases New Photos to Mark his Birthday Limpopo master Kcee is celebrating his birthday today (as well as celebrating one million followers on Instagram) and to mark...

< YOHAIG home