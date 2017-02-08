Kelly Hansome Set To Make A Comeback With Eargasm

Following his long hiatus from the music industry; rapper-singer Orji Obinna Michael popularly known as Kelly Hansome will make a return to the music scene with the upcoming concert ‘Eargasm’, scheduled to hold on Saturday, 11th of February, 2017 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Details reveal the singer is fully prepped to take center stage at the concert alongside 2Face, Niyola, Adekunle Gold, Acetune, DJ Neptune, Sir Shina Peters, Yinka Davies and a host of other top Nigerian music acts.

Kelly Hansome who once hit the apex of his career with some of his biggest smash hits like ‘Maga Don Pay’, ‘True Love’, ‘Like Play Like Play’ amongst others made headlines a month ago with the release of his EP titled ‘4Play’ which has gained massive airplay on radio and television stations across the country.

Put together by Buckwyld Media Network and Eko Hotel & Suites, the full list of performers for the highly anticipated concert ‘Eargasm’ was revealed during a recently held conference. It was also revealed highly sought-after comedian Bovi is set to host the concert.

Eargasm concert is described as an evening of classic renditions and pleasant surprises; aimed at presenting music lovers with a unique and exciting blend of classic music, as well as creating a convergence of fans from diverse generations.