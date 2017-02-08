Kelly Hansome Set To Make A Comeback With Eargasm

Posted February 8, 2017 1:37 am by Comments

Kelly Hansome Set To Make A Comeback With Eargasm

Following his long hiatus from the music industry; rapper-singer Orji Obinna Michael popularly known as Kelly Hansome will make a return to the music scene with the upcoming concert ‘Eargasm’, scheduled to hold on Saturday, 11th of February, 2017 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Details reveal the singer is fully prepped to take center stage at the concert alongside 2Face, Niyola, Adekunle Gold, Acetune, DJ Neptune, Sir Shina Peters, Yinka Davies and a host of other top Nigerian music acts.

Kelly Hansome who once hit the apex of his career with some of his biggest smash hits like ‘Maga Don Pay’, ‘True Love’, ‘Like Play Like Play’ amongst others made headlines a month ago with the release of his EP titled ‘4Play’ which has gained massive airplay on radio and television stations across the country.

Winasbet.com

Put together by Buckwyld Media Network and Eko Hotel & Suites, the full list of performers for the highly anticipated concert ‘Eargasm’ was revealed during a recently held conference. It was also revealed highly sought-after comedian Bovi is set to host the concert.

Eargasm concert is described as an evening of classic renditions and pleasant surprises; aimed at presenting music lovers with a unique and exciting blend of classic music, as well as creating a convergence of fans from diverse generations.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. If I Did Not Beef M.I, He Would Not Be Where He Is Today – Kelly Hansome Everyone (or almost everyone) remembers the ‘beef’ between M.I Abaga and Kelly Hansome a few years back that resulted in...
  2. 5 Things you probably didn’t know about Kelly Hansome as he turns a year older today Born Orji Kelechi Obinna George Michael, Kelly Hansome is one of the veterans of the contemporary Nigerian music. With songs...
  3. I’m not near where I want to be- Kelly Hansome He was one of the super stars on the Kennis Music label releasing back to back music and remaining stable...
  4. Kelly Hansome drops new EP The songs were released on Wednesday to coincide with the artiste’s birthday. The post Kelly Hansome drops new EP appeared...
  5. Kelly Hansome – Investment Kelly Hansome – Investment Kelly Hansome wastes no time in 2017. It’s only days into the New Year and we...
  6. I Added To M.I’s Success- Kelly Hansome Kelly Hansome is in the news again and I must say we have missed listening to his songs. Kelly while...
  7. So Many Wack Songs In The Industry – Kelly Hansome Singer Kelly Hansome, is no here for ‘Wack’ songs. According to the ‘Maga Don Pay’ crooner, who spoke with Planet...
  8. Kelly Hansome says its dumb to curb crime by preventing Nigerian ATM cars from working aboard Singer/actor Kelly Hansome took to social media this morning to state his opinion on Banks suspending their Automated Teller Machine...
  9. 2Baba – Mr Senator (prod. Kelly Hansome & Otyno) 2Baba – Mr Senator (prod. Kelly Hansome) Music legend, 2baba has released the official version of ‘Mr Senator’, a single...
  10. ?Legendary… #Eargasm featuring 2face Idibia & Sir Victor Uwaifo Featuring: 2Baba / Prof Victor Uwaifo / Daniel Wilson /Sunny Neji/ Dammy Krane / Niyola/Yung6ix / ChuksDgeneral / Shortcut/ DJ...

< YOHAIG home