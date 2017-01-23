Ken Nnamani Joins APC (Photo)

Posted January 23, 2017 1:37 am by Comments

Ken Nnamani Joins APC (Photo)

Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, today joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former Senate President, who is currently the head of the Electoral Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, registered as a member of the APC at his country home in Amechi-Uwani, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The development followed the commencement of the party’s re-registration exercise in Enugu State and other parts of the South-East.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ex Senate President, Ken Nnamani Joins APC Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, on Sunday at his Amaechi ward in Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State...
  2. Nnamani: Ugwuanyi has brought pride, transformation to Enugu State N                   Former Senate president, Dr. Ken Nnamani, has hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi...
  3. NNAMANI/ NNAJI BATTLE FOR ENUGU-EAST: Drama at tribunal as INEC’s counsel disowns employer’s document The candidates were a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, of the Peoples Democratic Change (PDC), incumbent Gil Nnaji...
  4. Nnamani hails Gov. Ugwuanyi, says he has brought change Former Senate president, Dr. Ken Nnamani, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for inspiring a new sense of...
  5. Formr Gov. Nnamani accuses PDP of rigging senatorial election Former Gov. Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State on Friday accused the People’s Democratic Party of rigging the Enugu East senatorial...
  6. Ex-Gov Nnamani loses wife Former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State has on behalf of Nwankwo Anike Nnamani family of Amaiyi, Amakpu Agbani,in Nkanu...
  7. Nnamani resigns from PDP, quits politics …Says PDP now party of mercenaries, rent seekers   Former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani Nnamani on Saturday...
  8. APC can’t enforce its supremacy on Senate – Nnamani FORMER Senate President, Ken Nnamani,yesterday, warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to steer clear of National Assembly matters. The...
  9. Ken Nnamani dumps PDP, steps aside from partisan politics FORMER Senate President and a stakeholder of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ken Nnamani Saturday dumped the party, saying...
  10. Nnamani Tasks Buhari On War Against Corruption Nigeria’s former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the war against corruption is extended to...

< YOHAIG home