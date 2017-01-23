Ken Nnamani Joins APC (Photo)

Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, today joined the All Progressives Congress. Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The former Senate President, who is currently the head of the Electoral Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, registered as a member of the APC at his country home in Amechi-Uwani, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The development followed the commencement of the party’s re-registration exercise in Enugu State and other parts of the South-East.