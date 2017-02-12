Kenya: Speaker Justine Muturi’s Bodyguard Shot Dead

A police officer attached to the Nairobi home of the Speaker of National Assembly Justine Muturi was Saturday morning shot dead by his colleague in an argument. The shooting happened at about 2am at the Thigiri Ridge house.

The assailant was arrested after the incident and is being held at the Gigiri police station for questioning.

He shot his Administration Police colleague three times in the chest killing him instantly.

Senior police officers who visited the scene said there were signs of a long scuffle between the two before the shooting happened.

Muturi and his family were not present at the time of the incident. They were in Mombasa.

It’s not clear what caused the scuffle. Gigiri OCPD Vitalis Otieno said they would interrogate the assailant officer for more details on the motive of the shooting.

