Kim Jong-Un’s Half-Brother Is Killed By Female Assassins With Poisoned Needles In Malaysia

Kim Jong-Un’s playboy half-brother has been killed by two female assassins with poisoned needles at an airport in Malaysia, it has been claimed.

Kim Jong-nam, the oldest son of former North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il, died on his way to hospital yesterday after collapsing at Kuala Lumpur airport.

The 45-year-old was killed by North Korean operatives who are still at large, according to television reports in Malaysia.

The report, citing what it called multiple government sources, said the two women hailed a cab and fled immediately afterwards.

Airport authorities rushed him to the hospital and he died on the way, the police chief said.