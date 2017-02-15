Lagos Govt Destroys Illegal Movies & Equipment Worth N10m

The government of Lagos State has destroyed illegal movies and equipment worth N10m.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Dele Balogun, on Tuesday said the movies included pirated and unclassified local and international movies, as well as duplicating machines which were seized in a raid on some areas of the state.

He said, “The burning of the confiscated illegal movies was done to discourage people dealing in such items. It will be a continuous exercise to rid the state of the sale of such items. Those that were caught with the illegal films have been prosecuted.”