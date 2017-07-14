Lol Caitlyn Jenner Has Something To Say About Rob Leaking Chyna’s N!des

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her strained relationship with Rob Kardashian in the wake of the Blac Chyna scandal, calling him “stupid” for leaking her nude photos online.

Jenner was a guest co-host on “The View” today, where the women took part in a panel discussion with Chyna’s lawyer and fellow client/”The O.C.” alum Mischa Barton, who recently went through a revenge porn case of her own.

After referencing Kim Kardashian by joking she “know[s] nothing about porn tapes,” Caitlyn shared her thoughts on Rob and revealed how distant the two really are.

“I don’t know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing. Rob was stupid for doing that, he kind of apologized,” she said. “I’ve never met Blac Chyna, I’ve never met the kid, Rob I haven’t had a serious conversation with in years, so I’ve kind of been out of that scene.”



Caitlyn went on to say some “guys can be really stupid and do stupid things,” adding she’s warned her children about picking their friends carefully. “It’s tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived,” she added, referencing Barton, “and it’s not your fault but you gotta pick your friends wisely.”

Barton recently reached a settlement with an ex-boyfriend who attempted to sell a sex tape with her that was made without her knowledge.

“I was shocked, I couldn’t believe, I didn’t want to believe it,” Barton said, explaining her reaction to the tape’s existence. “I’m shocked people aren’t aware how illegal it is and you can never surreptitiously film someone and when I found out he was bragging about it, I was devastated to learn it was most likely true.”

“I was in love with him, I trusted him, I thought he cared about me and later learned he had ulterior motives,” she added.

Though she said she was “terrified” to go public with her fight, she added it “feels good when you do stand up for your rights.”