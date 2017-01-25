Madonna Appears In High Court In Malawi To Apply To Adopt Two More Children

Posted January 25, 2017 5:37 pm by Comments

Madonna Appears In High Court In Malawi To Apply To Adopt Two More Children

Pop superstar Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi, it has emerged.The 58-year-old singer appeared before a High Court judge in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday to make the application.

Madonna appeared before Justice Fiona Mwale amid tight security, accompanied by two unidentified children and several other people, before being driven away in an SUV vehicle.

She was spotted as she entered at the court when she entered judges chambers and was later seen carrying a child, believed to be one of the two she wants to adopt.

Winasbet.com

One of her entourage was said to be carrying another child, according to Nyasa Times, and the singer was driven off in a KIA Sportage SUV.

Madonna’s trip to Malawi last year was the first time in nearly two years that she visited the country, where she has at times been embroiled in controversy after her earlier adoptions.

She was stripped of her VIP status by former president Joyce Banda’s government in 2013 and accused of being ‘uncouth’ and wanting eternal gratitude from the impoverished country for adopting the two children.

But Banda was ousted in 2014 elections and the new president, Peter Mutharika, moved to repair relations, saying ‘my government has always been grateful for the passion Madonna has for this country’.

Last July, Madonna said she would not revive plans for a $ 15 million academy for girls in Malawi, which was cancelled amid allegations of mismanagement – leading to her tiff with Banda.

It is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order, Malawi government spokesman Mlenga Mvula said.

The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.

It is unclear whether she will wait in the country until the decision is made.

Madonna adopted David Banda, now 11, in 2008 and a year later adopted Mercy James, now aged 10.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Malawi Bans Child Marriage Malawi has passed a law banning child marriage. The minimum age for marriage has now been lifted to 18. This...
  2. Madonna gets Backlash for Calling Kibera in Kenya “Africa’s Largest Slum” Pop star Madonna is currently in Kibera, Kenya. The 57-year old singer, songwriter, dancer and actress is currently in Africa for...
  3. Madonna’s Photo of her Adopted Children Rubbing her Feet Sparks Twitter Conversation | What’s your take? Pop star Madonna is in the news again as a result of a ‘controversy’. The 56-year-old singer posted a photo...
  4. Madonna in tears over Kenya’s child rape case Pop star Madonna was reduced to tears during a trip to Kenya as she listened to a man describe how...
  5. Malawi To Consult Public Over Anti-Gay Laws Malawi is to hold public consultations to assess whether to reform colonial-era laws that ban homosexuality, the government said today,...
  6. Madonna in awkward kiss with Drake Drake found himself in the most awkward position when queen of pop, Madonna, 56 pulled the 28-year-old singer back to...
  7. Malawi to launch Africa’s first drone-testing centre Malawi has launched Africa’s first drone-testing corridor, as developing countries explore how drones could be used during humanitarian crises such...
  8. Children’s Day: NGO calls for child’s rights law, family court Jethro Ibileke/Benin: As the world celebrates the World Children’s Day on Friday, an Edo State-based non governmental organisation, Child Protection...
  9. Guy Ritchie & Madonna finally settle bitter custody battle over son Rocco Guy Ritchie and Madonna have settled their bitter custody battle over where their son Rocco should live. The custody disagreement...
  10. Elton John and Madonna Pay Tribute to George Michael Elton John and Madonna, two close friends of the late artist George Michael, are paying tribute to the singer after...

< YOHAIG home