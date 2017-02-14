Malivelihood Buys Girlfriend $1.5m Mansion As Val Gift & We Have Got The PHOTOS

Posted February 14, 2017

Malivelihood Buys Girlfriend $1.5m Mansion As Val Gift & We Have Got The PHOTOS

The luxury designer after praying to succeed in a diamond deal weeks back so he can fulfil his wish of gifting his girlfriend, Adeola Smart a house for val, as now bought her one. The mansion was unveiled today as a gift to her. According to our source, the mansion has a cinema room, pool room, a sitting room, kitchen, outdoor swimming pool while the guest building has two rooms and a sitting room. The mansion itself has 5 bedrooms. See more exclusive photos after the cut. Big congrats to the miss!

