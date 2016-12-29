Mother, 39, Dies A Week After Celebrating Bringing Her Premature Triplets Home For Christmas

A mother has died just one week after celebrating bringing her premature triplets home for Christmas. Rachel Park, 39, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at her home in Whitehaven, in Cumbria.

Just two days earlier Mrs Park and her husband Steven, 37, had spent their first Christmas at home with their daughters after they had finally been allowed out of hospital.

In an interview last week, the couple said the three girls, Poppie, Molly and Evelyn, who were born 26 weeks early, were the ‘only presents’ they wanted for Christmas.

Mr Park, a chef, broke the tragic news of his wife’s death on social media.

Mrs Park, an admin manager, married Steven in 2009 and they tried for six years to start a family.

They had three failed rounds of IVF on the NHS before a fourth done privately proved successful last summer.

Mrs Park found out she was pregnant at six weeks and said she was ‘over the moon’ to be expecting twins.