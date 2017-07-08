Nigerian Arrested On Charge Of Cheating

The Cyber Crime police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old Nigerian national on charge of cheating people on the pretext of selling a car.

The accused, Augustine Peter, had uploaded picture of a car on a free online classified portal stating that it is up for sale.

Many responded to the advertisement and called his mobile number expressing interest. According to the police, Peter asked them to pay advanced amount online. Soon after the money was transferred, Peter switched of the phone and went underground.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked him down and recovered the mobile phone. A detailed probe revealed that one Shivakumar had provided the SIM card to Peter using fake documents.