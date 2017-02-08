Ogun To Provide Free Treatment To Accident Victims Once Bill Is Passed

Mr Suraj Adekunbi, the Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly, says accident victims within the state will soon enjoy free medical care when the bill seeking to provide the fund for road accident victims is passed into law.

Adekunbi said this on Tuesday at a stakeholders forum on a bill for a law to provide the fund for road accident victims emergency treatment through the purchase of “Road Accident Emergency Fund” emblem by all vehicles plying the state.

The speaker, represented by his Deputy, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, explained that the bill would create a platform for funding of first aid treatment for accident victims by both private and public hospitals.

“This bill needs urgent attention especially when we look at the alarming number of vehicular accident casualties resulting from lack of proper medical attention.

“It has been observed that when accidents occur and victims are rushed to the nearest hospital, the first hindrance usually encountered is the inability of the victim to pay or deposit money before being given medical attention.

“The House has come up with this bill to provide the required funding for effective and efficient first aid rescue and treatment to the victims of accidents,” Adekunbi said.

He promised that all the inputs of the stakeholders would be put into consideration before the bill is finally passed.

Dr Hassan Adelakun, the Director, Ogun State Ambulance Service, said that the bill was laudable, saying that other states would copy the idea.