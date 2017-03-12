Oh Yakubu Andrew Also Needs Urgent Medical Attention, Cries Out From Detention

Posted March 12, 2017 8:37 pm by Comments (1)

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, has cried out over his continued detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying while no formal charges have been brought against him, he is being denied an urgently-needed medical attention.

Andrew Yakubu Yakubu is being detained by the anti-graft agency following an alleged recovery of over $ 9.7million and £74,000 cash from a property linked to him.

However, in a statement by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, Sunday in Abuja, the ex-NNPC boss “within this time also, our client has been denied access to adequate medical attention which he desperately needs.”

The lawyer, who was reacting to the widespread media reports alleging that he is currently facing charges for under-declaration of assets and illegal transactions, stated that “within this time, no formal charges has been brought against our client by the EFCC or any other government establishment for any offence whatsoever as widely spread in these media reports.”

Raji said, “in view of the foregoing facts, our client has sought an enforcement of his fundamental human rights before the Federal High Court, Abuja in an action constituted as FHC/ABJ/CS/126/17 between Engineer Andrew Yakubu vs EFCC & Anor.

“Our Client has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for more than a month since he voluntarily presented himself to them at their invitation and has fully cooperated with investigations”, he said.

While stating that it had become necessary to set the records straight, Raji maintained his client’s “insistence on his innocence of any perceived offence and his determination to clear his name in due course.”

  1. Okolo Chukwudi March 13th, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    let him remain there when he was enjoying his loot he never sought for medical treatment, now that is time to pay for his sins he’s now trying to use medical ground as an excuse to run away from getting justice.

    Reply

