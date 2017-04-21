Paris Shooting: Gunman Was ‘Focus Of Anti-Terror’ Probe

The gunman who shot dead a policeman in Paris on Thursday has been identified from papers left in his car, but French officials are yet to release his name.

Local media say the 39-year-old lived in the city’s suburbs, and had been seen as a potential Islamist radical.

French police are also hunting for a man who has been identified by Belgian security services, an interior ministry spokesman says.

The gunman was killed by security forces on the Champs-Elysees.

He had also wounded two police officers.

President François Hollande is to chair a security cabinet meeting, as France readies for Sunday’s presidential poll.

Mr Hollande said he was convinced the attack was “terrorist-related”, adding that the security forces had the full support of the nation and a national tribute would be paid to the fallen policeman.

So-called Islamic State (IS) said one of its “fighters” had carried out the attack.