Pastor Reveals Eric Arubayi’s Last Words

Ever since his death, a lot of Nigerians and his collegues have been speaking about how he impacted their lives positively. A Pastor and Speaker, Jerry Eze who says he spoke to him on his sick bed, revealed his last words.

From the sick bed, you told John you wanted to speak to me urgently. I am glad we spoke. The last words you told me were “THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME KNOW THAT GOD WONT LET ME DIE”.You wept hard and in tears you asked again, “Pastor Jerry, will I die?” I told you what God’s Word said and urged you to keep confessing that you won’t die. Today, I can boldly say ERIC IS NOT DEAD….You joined the Saints Triumphant to sing in that amazing heavenly choir. I only regret not coming down to see you as you requested. You were a great guy with a great heart. You were not perfect but you brightened every life that came in contact with you. Eno and all the members of my household remember you fondly. You cracked everyone up. How great it must be to be singing in the heavenly choir now. I cry but I am comforted. God will keep Nonso and Bobo safe. We love you Eric and we will forever love you. GOODNIGHT!