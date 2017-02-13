Pastor Reveals Eric Arubayi’s Last Words

Posted February 13, 2017 1:37 am by Comments

Pastor Reveals Eric Arubayi’s Last Words

Ever since his death, a lot of Nigerians and his collegues have been speaking about how he impacted their lives positively. A Pastor and Speaker, Jerry Eze who says he spoke to him on his sick bed, revealed his last words.

From the sick bed, you told John you wanted to speak to me urgently. I am glad we spoke. The last words you told me were “THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME KNOW THAT GOD WONT LET ME DIE”.You wept hard and in tears you asked again, “Pastor Jerry, will I die?” I told you what God’s Word said and urged you to keep confessing that you won’t die. Today, I can boldly say ERIC IS NOT DEAD….You joined the Saints Triumphant to sing in that amazing heavenly choir. I only regret not coming down to see you as you requested. You were a great guy with a great heart. You were not perfect but you brightened every life that came in contact with you. Eno and all the members of my household remember you fondly. You cracked everyone up. How great it must be to be singing in the heavenly choir now. I cry but I am comforted. God will keep Nonso and Bobo safe. We love you Eric and we will forever love you. GOODNIGHT!

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Singer, Eric Arubayi, is dead Gospel singer and the 3rd runner up at the maiden edition of the West African Idol, Eric Arubayi, is dead....
  2. Former DELSU VC, Prof Arubayi loses son, Eric Arubayi Jnr The Delta State University community in Abraka was thrown into mourning last night when the sad news of the death...
  3. Eric Arubayi shines with “My Everything’’ West African idol runner up, Eric Arubayi is set to hit the music industry by surprise after tying the knot...
  4. Fans React To The Death Of Singer Eric Arubayi Friends and fans have continued to react to the death of singer Eric Arubayi. See screenshots from his instagram page....
  5. Extremely sad news! West African Idols star Eric Arubayi has died Just received an extremely sad news this evening. West African Idols 2007 runner-up, and gospel artist, Eric Arubayi, has died....
  6. You Mean More Than A Wife To Me, Pastor Adeoye Extols Wife As They Mark 3rd Wedding Anniversary Pastor of Royalty Christian Centre, David Adeoye and his wife Sumbo are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary as a married...
  7. Anike Afolabi: Words That Will Boost Your Child’s Self Esteem I definitely didn’t grow up being told ‘I love you’ by my parents. In fact, they have never spoken the...
  8. Is the Lord Your Pastor? Ask the average Christian for his pastor, and he is likely to refer you to mere mortals. But David declares...
  9. My Dad Is A Pastor And He Owns A Church – Lil Kesh Reveals In Recent Interview Mr Me YAGI aka Lil Kesh shared many interesting views about his career, family, educational background and more in a...
  10. Pastor rapes Teenager Volunteered by Congregation to Massage His “Waist Pain” to Fulfill “God’s Prophecy” General Overseer of Agape Baptist Church, Pastor Oprite Amakiri, a 50 year old pastor in Rivers state told his congregation...

< YOHAIG home