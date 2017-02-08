Photo: Indian Actress Is Believed To Have Committed Suicide As Police Launch Investigation

A semi-decomposed body of a small-time local actress of the Bengali entertainment industry was today recovered from her flat in the southern part of Kolkata’s Kasba area, police said.

Bitasta Saha’s semi-decomposed body was found hanging from the ceiling of her flat in Kasba area, they said.

After repeated phone calls went unanswered for almost two days, her mother visited the flat today where she used to stay alone.

When Ms Bitasta did not open the door after several knocks, her mother and neighbours informed police.

Police broke the door and found the actress’s body hanging from the ceiling, a police officer said.

It was learnt that one of Ms Bitasta’s wrist was slit and there were several injury marks on her body too. “Going by the preliminary signs it seems that she committed suicide. However, we are waiting for the postmortem report. The body appeared to be two-day-old and there was a bit of stench in the room,” he said.

Police claimed the actress was under severe stress for quite sometime which could be a reason behind the incident. “We have gone through her Facebook profile and posts, and found quite depressing posts on her wall… In fact at one point she had also talked about putting an end to her life… We are checking everything including her call details,” police said.

