Photos: Arsenal Buys New Airbus

Posted January 7, 2017 1:37 am by Comments

Photos: Arsenal Buys New Airbus

 Arsenal football club has acquired a new Emirates Airbus A380 to fly Players to away matches. Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are among players featured on the side of the airliner.

The aircraft boasts a shower, beds for all the players and a fully functioning bar where they can relax. See more features and pictures after the cut…

Capacity – 517 (long range edition)
Wingspan – 261 feet 8 inches
Length – 238 feet 6 inches
Engines – GP7200
Thrust – 70,000 pound
Flight range – 8,000 nautical miles
Cruising altitude – 43,100 feet

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. EPL Title Win: Leicester’s Owner Buys N50m BMW For Every Player (Photos) Leicester City’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has bought every club player £100k car for the historic Premier League title win…The new...
  2. Turkey sinks Airbus jet to boost dive tourism Turkish authorities have sunk an A300 Airbus jet off a resort on the Aegean Sea with the aim of boosting...
  3. Photos: RwandAir Airbus 330-200 arrives Nigeria Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Stanislas Kamanzi, Pilot in command of Airbus 330-200, Captain Kodjo, Country Manager, Rwand Air...
  4. Nigerian football star builds new houses & buys a Range Rover (photos) Tata Slyvester Igboun, who plays for Super Eagles and UFA FC in Russia reportedly built three new house in over...
  5. Actor Mofe Duncan Buys Wife A Car (Photos) He announced it on his IG page saying, Welcome to the family “Snowflake”. #ForHer. A full pic of the ride...
  6. Arsenal Fan Banned By Arsenal Because Of His “Offensive” Tweets (Photos) You may want to be careful about what you say/write about your club on social media, at least Arsenal. The...
  7. Airbus introduces new aircraft into Nigerian market. Airbus Helicopters on introduced its H175 Helicopter into the Nigeria market on Thursday. The helicopter made its first flight demonstration...
  8. Pastor’s Daughter Buys A Car For Her Boyfriend (Photos) An upcoming Port Harcourt based artiste, Kay Style took to his Instagram to show off the Lexus SUV his girlfriend...
  9. Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Buys An Iphone 7 For Her (Photos) Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to show gratitude yo her hubby gor getting her an Iphone 7, not just any...
  10. Gospel artist Samsumg buys his producer a car (photos) Popular gospel singer Samsong gave his producer Niyi P, an infinity x35 SUV yesterday evening in his office in Abuja...

< YOHAIG home