Photos: Eniola Badmus Shares Love At SOS Children’s Village This Valentine

Love is definitely in the air this season and people have various ways of showing it. Popular Nollywood actress/comedienne Eniola Badmus decided to share hers with the children at SOS Children’s Village, Isolo.

The actress took lots of foodstuff and household items to the home and spent some quality time with the children.

According to the actress; ‘It is important to give back to society especially at a time like this. Things may be tough but always remember no matter how tough it is for you there are others who have things tougher.’

Today also marks the 13th anniversary of the passing away of her Mum. More photos below…

