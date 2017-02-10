Photos: Nigerians Need To Appreciate Us More, Soldier Writes In Facebook Post

A soldier, Abdurahman Abubakar has taken to his Facebook to say some Nigerians do not appreciate them, and he thinks they should because they have left their friends and families just to sacrifice for the Nation, while many civilians are with their loved ones. He wrote…

We slept on a naked ground beside our grave with one eye open at alert just 2 make sure u guyz sleep in peace n comfortable at home with ur familyz while we left our own family’s all alone nd scared thinking of us weather we r gonna make it or nt. Bt after all diz sacrifice we made some bastards will said dat soldiers r nt doing anything, okey y don’t u come n do wat we can’t ….. M just proud 2 b a professional soldier HUUURAAA