Photos: Nigerians Need To Appreciate Us More, Soldier Writes In Facebook Post

Posted February 10, 2017 1:37 pm by Comments

Photos: Nigerians Need To Appreciate Us More, Soldier Writes In Facebook Post

A soldier, Abdurahman Abubakar has taken to his Facebook to say some Nigerians do not appreciate them, and he thinks they should because they have left their friends and families just to sacrifice for the Nation, while many civilians are with their loved ones. He wrote…

We slept on a naked ground beside our grave with one eye open at alert just 2 make sure u guyz sleep in peace n comfortable at home with ur familyz while we left our own family’s all alone nd scared thinking of us weather we r gonna make it or nt. Bt after all diz sacrifice we made some bastards will said dat soldiers r nt doing anything, okey y don’t u come n do wat we can’t ….. M just proud 2 b a professional soldier HUUURAAA

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photo Of A Female Soldier Wearing Hijab According to the Facebook user who shared the photo,a female soldier has made history by being the first Liberian female...
  2. Is This The Youngest Nigerian Soldier? (Photos) According to Christian who shared the photos,the soldier pictured below from Okpara Inland,Delta is Nigerian youngest soldier. Facially he looks...
  3. Nigerian Soldier Who Was Shot By Boko Haram While Fighting Recovers (Photos) The gallant Nigerian soldier, Captain Ibrahim Mohammed, who was hit by the deadly Boko Haram sect during a battle in...
  4. Soldier Who Went Missing In Borno For Over A Year Has Been Confirmed Dead (Photos) A soldier who went missing while fighting Boko Haram insurgents at Gudunbale area of Borno state -has been reportedly confirmed...
  5. Nigerian Soldier Posts About The Challenges They Face (Photos) Below is what a Nigerian soldier Chibuzor Ever wrote…… ‘STORY OF A SOLDIER It is not easy been a soldier!We...
  6. I won’t be silent on police violence- Serena Williams writes in emotional Facebook post Tennis great Serena Williams, 35, took to her Facebook to write on the growing Police/ Black people violence in the...
  7. “Because I’m A Soldier, Born To Die” – Emotional Photo Shared By A Nigerian Soldier I saw this and prayed that God should bless every Nigerian Soldier who Is fighting for the security of the...
  8. Soldier Killed After His Convoy Was Hit By A Bomb In Yobe State (Photos) This is a very sad moment for the Nigerian Army after losing yet another gallant soldier. According to confirmed multiple...
  9. After Months Of Fighting Boko Haram, Soldier Reunites With His Daughter (Photos) Remember the gallant soldier (Henry Edobor) who celebrated his birthday at the battlefield in the northern part of the country...
  10. Nigerian man poses as American soldier on Facebook, dupes Indian women A Nigerian, Omeleze Fred, based in India has been nabbed for a romance scam in which he allegedly duped unsuspecting...

< YOHAIG home