Popular Yoruba Actress Toyin Majekodunmi Passes On
Posted January 3, 2017 1:37 am by admin Comments
Popular Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi is dead. The actress died early hours of today after battling an undisclosed ailment. Her death was announced by a younger actress, Bimbo Success online. May her soul rest in peace. She was good at her job.
Related posts:
- Nollywood actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, has died The actress who has featured in many Yoruba movies, died in the early hours of today January 2nd. Bimbo Oshin...
- Yoruba Actress, Toyin Adegbola Dedicates Grandchild In Dublin, Ireland (Pics) Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola, who recently welcomed her first grandchild, last weekend dedicated the baby to the Lord at...
- Actress Ashabi Sha Dollar Is Dead!! (Photos) Another Nollywood actress, Ashabi Sha Dollar dies After Arakangudu’s Death, His ‘Wife’ Ashabi Is dead. 10 months after popular Yoruba...
- Popular Yoruba Actress Loses Son (Photos) Yoruba actress widely known by many as ‘Iya Mi Leko’ has lost her grown up actor son. The son, who...
- Top Yoruba actress Toyin Adegbola welcomes first grandchild Popular Yoruba actress, Toyin Adegbola is now a grand-mother. She took to her Instagram page to celebrate her fulfillment at...
- Popular Yoruba actor, Arakangudu, is dead Top Yoruba actor, Sikiru Adeshina, popularly called Arakangudu, died late Monday night to the early hours of Tuesday, The PUNCH...
- Popular Prophet, Gabriel Fakeye Of C&S Passes On Special Apostle Prophet (Dr) Gabriel Olubunmi Fakeye, the General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Surulere is dead....
- Popular Yoruba actor Ajigijaga dies Popular Yoruba actor, Mufutau Sanni Adio a.k.a Ajigijaga has died. The famed actor died at his residence at Oko-Oba, Agege,...
- Yoruba Actress, Kudirat Ajimat Is Dead! (Photos) Popular Yoruba actress Kudirat Ajimat popularly known and called Ajimat is dead. According to a post by Theatre Arts and...
- Yoruba Movie Stars Storm Lagos For Actress Toyin Adegbola’s Son’s Wedding (Pics) Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola’s son, Adetunji Adegbola and his baby mama tied the knot in Lagos over the weekend.The...
What do you think?