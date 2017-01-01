Read Goodluck Jonathan’s New Year Message To Nigerians

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has taken to Facebook hours to new year to wish Nigerians a happy year ahead and advice on what to do to make the country great in 2017.

“My prayer for Nigeria in the year 2017 is that we continue to forge greater ties across the length and breadth of this great nation to the end that we may achieve the Nigerian Dream: A nation where the child of a nobody can become a somebody without knowing anybody.

“A nation where your knowledge, talent and character affect your upward mobility rather than the fact of your tribe, religion or birth. Such a Nigeria is possible if we all pitch in word, action and prayer which I am sure we will do.

“I wish all Nigerians a very Happy New Year 2017. On behalf of my family and I, I congratulate you for making it into the New Year. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”