Recession: LAG Bus To Increase Fare By 20-50%

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved 20 to 50 per cent fare increase for BRT, LAGBUS and other franchise buses, with effect from March 1, 2017.

At a news conference on Monday at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Abiodun Dabiri, said the increase was necessitated by the economic downturn in the country which had affected the transport sector drastically.

