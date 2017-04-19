Serena Williams Shows Off Her Bump As She Reveals She’s 20 wks Along With Her First Baby

Serena Williams is pregnant with her first baby. The tennis star, 35, made the announcement on Wednesday where she showed off her pregnant belly in an Instagram photo. Williams wore a yellow swimsuit and said she was 20 weeks along.

The athlete is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

Serena had a small baby bump, which she showed in profile as she held up her phone to a mirror. See full picture below;

