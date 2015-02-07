Should I Stay With A Divorced Father Of 3, My Helper, Or Go With My Single Guy- Single Mom Wants To Know
Hi Ladun, nice job you are doing there. I am an ardent reader of your blog, therefore i would like to go anonymous on this. I will try my best to make it brief and kindly post it as i am in a confused state.
I am a single mom to the most adorable girl in the world. My little princess is 5yrs old while i will be clocking 34yrs in August. I am in a relationship with a guy who is also a single father to 3 adorable kids. We have a thing for each other and what we share is something that friends around me envy, but there is a ‘BUT’. The but is his baby mama’s constant brouhaha. Since she knew of his current relationship, she has been a pain in the ass. My man called her and told her to move on, since two of them are now separated and have stopped talking to each other before she now surfaced when I got into his life, but she has refused.
After a while i found out from a friend of mine who is a colleague to my friend, that she is now in a relationship, and that was when i started enjoying my relationship.
Four months ago i went to a seminar and after the workshop, a dark skinned guy walked up to me for a chat. We chatted for a while, he asked for my contact which I gave out, since I noticed I was his point of attraction and not even the seminar all through the programme.
To cut the long story short, we met twice and a relationship kicked off. It’s been four months with this single guy and he is already talking marriage, as a matter of fact he already introduced me as his fiancée to his friends and colleagues.
This is where I am confused. The single father of three is also ready for marriage. He is super rich and spoils me silly. The other guy does not have a child, he is super caring and averagely broke, though he shares the little he has with me.
I enjoy my relationship with both of them but i have to get married to one, as I cannot afford to let these opportunities go after the father of my child messed up 5yrs ago. I have asked myself the question of whom I want to settle down with, but it has been difficult answering the question. I love both of them, but my mother thinks the single man is the best. I also think so too. My major concern now is that my daughter is already used to playing with my boyfriend’s children. They spend the weekend together. He came yesterday to pick her up for the weekend because I will be busy today attending a wedding. This man has spent a lot for me and my mother and we really don’t know how to break the news to him. He plans to change my daughter’s school to that of his children, so they can be closer to each other.
Fellow LL readers please your opinion is highly needed on this since i consider you all as my second family. If I agree to marry the single man, how will I tell my helper I can’t marry him.
princE Joel February 8th, 2015 at 12:11 pm
Keep praying to God and will give. You your really husband that will take care of you and your baby God will give you the best
Sylvester Osoh February 8th, 2015 at 1:18 pm
I really felt sorry for you. But I think you need to read between lines and know the man that is really meant for you. Be realistic to your self as a single mother do you really fit in for a young man that is single? I wish you all the best.
Esume columbus February 8th, 2015 at 9:10 pm
Ur story z touching but i think u shld go 4 d father of 3 bcos u r also a mother.if u go 4 d single guy,ur child which z not 4rm d guy will someday b a problem when u begin 2 bear child 4 him.which u luck.
racheal January 25th, 2017 at 3:11 pm
i think u should tk it in prayer,cuz God is d way in everythings we do in dis life n he will put more light 4 u making a rite choose n not mistake…n dat is why is our comforter.