SOS: You Guys Have A Mail..

Good afternoon and happy new week. Pls am a pregnant woman due for delivery on September 6,2017 but on Saturday 8th July,2017, I started having drainage of water which led me to the hospital and on getting there I was also told my PCV is 24( which means my blood level is low as well) At the moment I can’t afford my medical bills, nor meals to get my blood level up not to talk of the comfit sanitary pad. I don’t even know how i will pay for my delivery fee when the time is due. Am left with 2 comfit sanitary pad and am being advice not to use cloth rag in place of the sanitary pad to avoid infection. The little pineapple fruit business money I was saving has finish due to the water drainage and I can’t afford either the medical bills or to have a meal plan that will boost my blood level. am a single mother. Please kindly help me in posting this in your blog or publicizing it. In case if you need anything from me to prove my case as an honest one am ready to do so. Please help the child in my womb. Is not his or her fault but mine for bringing him or her when I shouldn’t have due to condition beyond my control. Thanks in Advance. Attached is my lab result and scan from the hospital.



If you are touched to help her, send us a mail (ladunliadi@gmail.com), so we can give you her email address for you to ask her further questions.