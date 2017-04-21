Soul Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. Found Dead In His Car

Cuba Gooding Sr, soul-singer singer and father of the Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., has been found dead, aged 72.

His son’s publicist confirmed Gooding Sr’s death, after his body was reportedly found in a parked car in the San Fernando Valley in California. Upon arrival at Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, paramedics tried but failed to revive the singer.

While they did not name Gooding Sr, LAPD officials have confirmed that there was “no indication of foul play or homicide” with the death in question, and that his death will now be passed on to the coroner for an inquest. As The Sun reports, sources close to the investigation claim an overdose is suspected.

The singer was a member of The Main Ingredient and also enjoyed a solo career with Motown Records – with hits including ‘Everybody Plays the Fool’ and ‘Just Don’t Want to be Lonely’.

