Suspension Of FRSC Official Excites Female Lawyers

Posted April 13, 2017 12:37 am by Comments (1)

Suspension Of FRSC Official Excites Female Lawyers

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), has commended the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), for suspending its official who cut female officers’ hair as a disciplinary measure.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, FIDA’s National President, Mrs Inime Aguma, said “FIDA Nigeria recognises the essence of discipline and adherence to professional ethics.

“We condemn acts such as that executed by the Rivers State Sector Commander, Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, which have the effect of undermining the dignity of women’’, she said.

Winasbet.com

Aguma urged FRSC to review its regulations to ensure that the form, content and application of the regulations were not offensive to or discriminatory against any person on the basis of gender. She said FRSC should be more gender-sensitive even as the work in keeping Nigerian roads safe advances.

The FRSC suspended Kumapayi, its sector commander in Rivers State for cutting female officers’ hair with scissors. Photos of the action, which came during a routine parade, circulated on the internet on Monday. The sector commander accused the female marshals of carrying long hair.

One response to Suspension Of FRSC Official Excites Female Lawyers

  1. Soji Aderibigbe April 13th, 2017 at 10:54 am

    What the sector commander did was wrong in cutting the hair of these female officers, however, he should be forgiven has he is a first offender and the limits of the power of the commanders plainly explained to them.

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FRSC Recalls Official Who Cut Female Officer’s Hair Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the recall of the Corps Rivers...
  2. FRSC recalls Sector Commander for cutting female personnel’s hair FEDERAL Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has recalled Andrew Kumapayi, commander of the Rivers state sector command for cutting the hair...
  3. FRSC recalls Rivers commander for cutting hair of female officials The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recalled Sector Commander of the Rivers State command,  Andrew Kumapayi, for cutting the...
  4. Photos: FRSC Rivers state commander cuts off hair extensions of female members The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) shared these photos showing the Rivers State Sector Commander, Andrew A Kumapayi, cutting off...
  5. BREAKING: FRSC recalls sector commander, officers who cut female officials’ hair The Federal Road Safety Commission’s Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the recall of the Rivers State Sector Commander and...
  6. FRSC Suspends Rivers Command Boss The Federal Road Safety Corps has allegedly suspended the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Rivers State,...
  7. Female lawyers fault Senate’s rejection of Gender Bill Female lawyers in the country have faulted the decision by the Senate rejecting the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill?. The...
  8. FRSC boss cuts hair of female officials for breaching dress code The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Mr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, has condemned some photographs trending on the social...
  9. Discipline or molestation: FRSC commander cuts female staff hair < Previous 1 of 10 Next > PHOTO: FRSCRIVERS SECTOR/FACEBOOK PHOTO: FRSCRIVERS SECTOR/FACEBOOK PHOTO: FRSCRIVERS SECTOR/FACEBOOK PHOTO: FRSCRIVERS SECTOR/FACEBOOK The Sector Commander...
  10. Ministerial nominees, female lawyers cry of marginalization nternational Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of marginalizing the women folk in the list of...

< YOHAIG home