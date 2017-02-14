Teenager Who Spent £50K On Facelift To Cure ‘Ailment’ Says The Effect Is Already Fading

Posted February 14, 2017 5:37 pm by Comments

Teenager Who Spent £50K On Facelift To Cure ‘Ailment’ Says The Effect Is Already Fading

A young woman who had a facelift at 16 because of a genetic condition that saw her nicknamed ‘granny’ has revealed her disorder is putting her life at risk.

Since the age of 12, Zara Hartshorn had regularly been mistaken for a woman in her 40s or 50s, due to a disease she inherited from her mother Tracey Gibson -# who herself was often mistaken for a pensioner despite being just 43.

The mother and daughter, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, underwent matching £50,000 facelifts in the US to address the impact of their condition, which makes fat dissolve beneath tissue, giving the skin a prematurely wrinkled appearance, which Zara says saw her ‘getting called granny and monkey’.

But four years on Zara, who was initially diagnosed with lipodystrophy only to learn she has the even more complicated Cutis Laxa, says the effects of her surgery are already fading.

News of the diagnosis shocked Zara and Tracey and she said: ‘Since I found out I had Cutis Laxa, I have literally done nothing about it. The last time I saw a doctor was in Texas, which isn’t good.

‘My health does worry me, but only when I think about it. Most of the time I’m oblivious to it, which isn’t a good thing.’

Zara was more focused on her appearance than her health, and underwent a four-hour facelift performed by Dr Robert Ersek to shave years off her.

Overjoyed with her new face, Zara brimmed with confidence, and Tracey also had a matching procedure soon after to finally look her age.

But four years on from the surgery, Zara’s saggy skin has slowly returned and a family feud temporarily tore her and her mum apart.

However, Zara’s health is starting to deteriorate and she finally found the courage to contact Dr Zsolt Urban, who has been studying the condition.

Speaking to the doctor online, she was told some devastating news – Cutis Laxa could cause her heart to fail at anytime.

She said: ‘It is actually a serious illness and I’m disregarding it like it’s not even serious. I’m terrified.’

Realising she’d been living in denial, Zara made the brave decision to have a thorough heart scan.

Fortunately, tests showed that Zara’s heart was fine.

She said: ‘I’m buzzing. I’m not going to die.’

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos: Girl With Heart Ailment Who Kanu Helped Clocks 19, Resumes University A 4-year old girl that was brought to The Kanu Heart Foundation 15 years ago who had a heart problem...
  2. BN Beauty: Get Evenly Beautiful Skin! 5 Fruits Great for Fading Dark Spots & Discolorations One of the major problems when it comes to skin is discoloration. From having dark spots and scars to large...
  3. Oshodi roads get facelift 15 years after Residents of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government have heaved a sigh of relief following the construction of Okunade and Okeleye roads. The...
  4. “Finally Revealed!!! A Natural Cure To Diabetes And It’s Complications” The information below was published by WHO(World Health Organization) a few months ago. Www.forevercarecentre.com I am sure it will be...
  5. Tony Anenih Undergoes Heart Surgery In UK Former chairman of the board of trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Anenih underwent an open-heart surgery in...
  6. I want to live, cries 16-year-old girl with snake skin A teenager who suffers from an ultra-rare skin condition that sees her shed her skin every two months has been...
  7. See How Tattoo Damaged The Skin Of Actress Anita Joseph (Pics) Popular nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, a renowned fashion conscious individual, who had her tattoo years ago, for reasons best known...
  8. Meet the Indian teenager who is seen as a god by villagers because of his hairy appearance Mohammed Raihan is only 13 but his hirsute appearance belies his tender age. He suffers from Werewolf Syndrome, a rare...
  9. Maradona undergoes facelift, shows off new look Diego Maradona, Argentine World Cup-winning football legend, has undergone a facelift, local Argentine media reports. Maradona, who has always been...
  10. “Finally Revealed!!!  A Natural Cure To Diabetes And It’s Complications” www.healthinesscall.com.ng The information below was published by WHO(World Health Organization) a few months ago. www.healthinesscall.com.ng I am sure   it will...

< YOHAIG home