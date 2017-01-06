The ‘Funny’ S3x Live Of An 89-Year Old Pensioner Who Still Uses VIAGRA

Mehn, this is a story everyone should read, lol.This man isn’t prepared for anything but S*X only. Oh Lord! A pensioner was bludgeoned with a hammer by his cleaner – after he took Viagra and tried to bed her. Tom Winter, 89, was battered by Gillian Lavery, 43, when he tried it on at his flat after his date stood him up.

He was put in hospital Lavery, who insisted she only lashed out to escape the randy widower in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

She told a jury Winter had arranged to have sex with another young woman that day.

But when his date failed to show, the OAP was said to have told Lavery: “I have already taken my Viagra. You are doing it.”

Lavery said she was “terrified” and only escaped after thumping Winter, the Daily Record reports .

The encounter emerged as the mum stood trial accused of attempting to murder the retired sailor.

But she was found not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow after claiming she had been acting in self-defence.

Lavery, also from Clydebank, broke down in tears as Judge Lord Ericht told her she was free to leave the dock.

The trial heard evidence that Winter had different women visiting him up to three times a week.

In preparation the OAP kept a large sex toy under his pillow next to his stripy pyjamas.

He also took sex-aid drug Viagra – but claimed the pill “did not work for 89 year-old people”.

He was described during the trial as “very active sexually”.

The jury was told Lavery had latterly been acting as a cleaner for the sprightly pensioner and that the pair had known each other for a number of years prior to the incident.

Winter said they had slept with each other on three or four occasions during that time.

He described Lavery as “rubbish” in bed – but “very good” at housework and cutting his toe nails.

The OAP was allegedly attacked on February 16 after Lavery arrived to visit him at his tower block flat. He said he believed she was coming to have sex with him.

Winter said Lavery made three cups of tea upon arriving, prompting him to question why.

The court heard Lavery said she was expecting “a friend” – before Winter ordered her to “get out”.

He told the court: “Being an old sailor, you have that intuition inside you that something is not right, so get rid.”

Winter claimed he then walked out in front of Lavery before being repeatedly whacked with a hammer, saying he was left “paralysed” on the ground outside his door.

He added: “I put my hands out to stop any more blows coming, but was not that successful.”

Lavery was then said to have “bolted” down a fire exit before a neighbour came to Winter’s aid.

The jury saw photos of the OAP showing bruising to his head, face, arms and legs.

Asked how it had affected him, Winter said: “I don’t bother with anything now. I was very angry with myself because I trusted Gillian.”