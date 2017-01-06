The ‘Funny’ S3x Live Of An 89-Year Old Pensioner Who Still Uses VIAGRA

Posted January 6, 2017 1:37 pm by Comments

The ‘Funny’ S3x Live Of An 89-Year Old Pensioner Who Still Uses VIAGRA

Mehn, this is a story everyone should read, lol.This man isn’t prepared for anything but S*X only. Oh Lord!  A pensioner was bludgeoned with a hammer by his cleaner – after he took Viagra and tried to bed her. Tom Winter, 89, was battered by Gillian Lavery, 43, when he tried it on at his flat after his date stood him up.

He was put in hospital Lavery, who insisted she only lashed out to escape the randy widower in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

She told a jury Winter had arranged to have sex with another young woman that day.

Winasbet.com

But when his date failed to show, the OAP was said to have told Lavery: “I have already taken my Viagra. You are doing it.”

Lavery said she was “terrified” and only escaped after thumping Winter, the Daily Record reports .
The encounter emerged as the mum stood trial accused of attempting to murder the retired sailor.

But she was found not guilty at the High Court in Glasgow after claiming she had been acting in self-defence.

Lavery, also from Clydebank, broke down in tears as Judge Lord Ericht told her she was free to leave the dock.

The trial heard evidence that Winter had different women visiting him up to three times a week.
In preparation the OAP kept a large sex toy under his pillow next to his stripy pyjamas.

He also took sex-aid drug Viagra – but claimed the pill “did not work for 89 year-old people”.
He was described during the trial as “very active sexually”.

The jury was told Lavery had latterly been acting as a cleaner for the sprightly pensioner and that the pair had known each other for a number of years prior to the incident.

Winter said they had slept with each other on three or four occasions during that time.

He described Lavery as “rubbish” in bed – but “very good” at housework and cutting his toe nails.

The OAP was allegedly attacked on February 16 after Lavery arrived to visit him at his tower block flat. He said he believed she was coming to have sex with him.

Winter said Lavery made three cups of tea upon arriving, prompting him to question why.

The court heard Lavery said she was expecting “a friend” – before Winter ordered her to “get out”.

He told the court: “Being an old sailor, you have that intuition inside you that something is not right, so get rid.”

Winter claimed he then walked out in front of Lavery before being repeatedly whacked with a hammer, saying he was left “paralysed” on the ground outside his door.

He added: “I put my hands out to stop any more blows coming, but was not that successful.”

Lavery was then said to have “bolted” down a fire exit before a neighbour came to Winter’s aid.

The jury saw photos of the OAP showing bruising to his head, face, arms and legs.

Asked how it had affected him, Winter said: “I don’t bother with anything now. I was very angry with myself because I trusted Gillian.”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. China investigates liquor suppliers for Viagra in alcohol Chinese police are investigating, if two distillers in the southwestern region of Guangxi added impotence treatment drug, Viagra, to their...
  2. Kenyan Pastor Dies From Overdose Of Viagra In Hotel Room A pastor in Kenya has died of an overdose on Viagra which he took in preparation for a sex romp...
  3. Female “Viagra” Hits the Market The first drug to treat a lack of sexual desire in women, dubbed “female viagra” has been approved by the...
  4. There’s more to Viagra than ED! Viagra, the novel blue pill for the treatment of impotence or erectile dysfunction (ED) has been discovered to be capable...
  5. Brit Tourist Dies Of Heart Attack In Hotel After Taking Viagra & Spending Night With Prostitute A British holidaymaker has died of a suspected heart attack after popping Viagra with a hooker in Thailand. Michael Soden,...
  6. Men might have to obtain written permission from wife before buying Viagra A Kentucky lawmaker Rep. Mary Lou Marzian has proposed a bill requiring men who want Viagra, a drug used for...
  7. Jury reaches verdict in ‘Batman’ massacre trial The jury in the trial of alleged “Batman” theater massacre killer James Holmes reached a verdict Thursday, a court spokesman...
  8. 46 Year-Old Man Bags 14 Years Jail Term For Raping 8-Year Old A Federal High Court sitting in Kano, yesterday, sentenced a 46-year-old man, Salisu Abdullahi, to 14 years in jail for...
  9. 101-year-old man sentenced to 13 years for sex offences A 101-year-old paedophile has been jailed for 13 years for committing a string of sex offences against young children in...
  10. Men: Forget Viagra, This New Nafdac approved Solution is 10x Better Studies have found Viagra which is the trade name for Sildenafil Citrate to have dangerous side effect on both short...

< YOHAIG home