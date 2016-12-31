These Countries Are Already In 2017

As 2016 draws to a close, revellers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and deaths of legendary celebrities as well as economic recession.

Tonga and Samoa in the Polynesian Triangle and Kiribati in the Central Pacific were among the first places in the world to see in 2017.

They entered the New Year at 10am GMT on Saturday, 31 December, celebrating with traditional dancing and flame throwing.

Auckland, in New Zealand, followed ringing in the New Year at 11am GMT. Five hundred kilos of fireworks were blasted from the city’s Sky Tower in just five minutes with Max Key, the son of former Prime Minister John Key, performing a DJ set.

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who is in Auckland, tweeted: ‘Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year from Auckland! Excited to see what 2017 has in store.’

The last place on earth to observe 2017 will be remote and uninhabited US islands, including Baker Island and Howland Island. Happy new year in advance guys.