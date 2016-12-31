These Countries Are Already In 2017

Posted December 31, 2016 1:37 pm by Comments

These Countries Are Already In 2017

As 2016 draws to a close, revellers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and deaths of legendary celebrities as well as economic recession.

Tonga and Samoa in the Polynesian Triangle and Kiribati in the Central Pacific were among the first places in the world to see in 2017.

They entered the New Year at 10am GMT on Saturday, 31 December, celebrating with traditional dancing and flame throwing.

Winasbet.com

Auckland, in New Zealand, followed ringing in the New Year at 11am GMT. Five hundred kilos of fireworks were blasted from the city’s Sky Tower in just five minutes with Max Key, the son of former Prime Minister John Key, performing a DJ set.

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who is in Auckland, tweeted: ‘Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year from Auckland! Excited to see what 2017 has in store.’

The last place on earth to observe 2017 will be remote and uninhabited US islands, including Baker Island and Howland Island. Happy new year in advance guys.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2017 Oscars: 85 Countries compete for foreign language film nominations The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says 85 countries have submitted films for consideration in the  Foreign Language...
  2. 2017 Budget May Be Presented In Two Weeks, Budget Minister Says Nigeria’s Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, says the Executive Arm of Government may complete work of...
  3. UK ‘may begin Brexit early 2017’ United Kingdom Prime Minister, Theresa May, is likely to trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union early next...
  4. Kenya is set to join the League of oil Exporting Countries In 2017 Following President Kenyatta’s directive to expedite the exploration of oil wells, British energy group, Tullow Oil, has confirmed that it...
  5. FEC commences planning of 2017 budget, approves MTEF, Fiscal Strategy Paper for 2017 to 2019 The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday in Abuja said it has started planning for 2017 budget just as it...
  6. New Zealand PM John Key resigns John Key resigns after over eight years in power He cited pressure on his family ahead of the 2017 general...
  7. German government to borrow less on capital markets in 2017 The German government will borrow less money on capital markets in 2017 than this year, the Finance Ministry’s debt agency...
  8. I Have Learnt From My Mistakes, 2017 Will Be Trophy-Laden – Dalung Under-fire Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has promised Nigerians that the incoming 2017 will be a great year for Nigerian...
  9. 2017: Nigerians present wish list to Buhari …as year ends John Alechenu, Friday Olokor, Femi Atoyebi, Chukwudi Akasike, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Gbenro Adeoye, and Femi Makinde A cross-section of prominent Nigerians...
  10. Finance Minister Says Nigeria Will Be Out Of Recession By 2017 The Nigerian government has assured citizens that Nigeria would be out of recession and bounce back stronger in 2017. The...

< YOHAIG home