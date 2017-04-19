Towie Star Ferne McCann Urges Boyfriend To Turn Himself In Over Nightclub Acid Attack

Police are hunting the boyfriend of TOWIE star Ferne McCann (centre, with Arthur Collins) over an acid attack at a London nightclub that left 16 people injured. Officers raided the home of Collins (inset), 24, in relation to the acid attack at Mangle in Dalston, east London, over the weekend. Among those injured were Australian model Isobella Fraser, 22, (left) and her sister Prue, 20, (top right) and the cousin of former Premier League footballer Jamie O’Hara.

It is believed that detectives found illegal firearms and a cannabis farm at Collins’ £1million home – but he was not said to be in at the time. A spokesman for Ferne McCann (bottom right) said she was not at the club at the time of the shocking attack.

He said: ‘As much as anybody she wants to know the truth and urges Arthur to co-operate fully with the police and attend a police station immediately.’

