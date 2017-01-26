We Thought Okonjo-Iweala Said She Has Nothing To Do With Contesting For President In 2019?

Posted January 26, 2017 1:37 am by Comments

We Thought Okonjo-Iweala Said She Has Nothing To Do With Contesting For President In 2019?

When we saw a poster last month circulating online saying she is coming out in 2019, we reported it and her camp also sent us a mail debunking it. They said she has nothing to do with it. Now, there’s a campaign going flying on Facebook, it’s actually sponsored and tagged; ‘Okonjo-Iweala/Adesina 2019 Rescue’

Their’s isn’t change, but RESCUE. A rescue from change, lol. But then, If Mrs Iweala isn’t the one behind this, then some people mean her be that o. Mummy, it is well.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Okonjo-Iweala Has Nothing To Do With 2019 Campaign Poster Remember we brought you the poster above tagging it a ‘Political Joke’, but was also fast to ask if it...
  2. Okonjo-Iweala distances self from 2019 presidential campaign posters A campaign poster identified Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala as running mate to ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar. The post Okonjo-Iweala distances self from...
  3. SERAP call for Okonjo-Iweala probe politically sponsored – Nwabuikwu The call by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, that former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, be probed over...
  4. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala With Dr Ahmed Mohammed Ali, President Of Islamic Bank (Photos) Former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala pictured with Dr Ahmed Mohammed Ali, President of Islamic Bank in Jeddah...
  5. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Pictured With President Of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni Former Nigeria’s finance minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala met the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni at the occasion of the 50th...
  6. Nigeria needs off-grid solution to power problems – Okonjo- Iweala Former Minister for Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said the solution to Nigeria’s power problem lies in off-grid initiatives that...
  7. Lazard hires Okonjo-Iweala Lazard Limited has hired a former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as senior adviser. Okonjo-Iweala will join as a...
  8. Obasanjo: Okonjo-Iweala derailed under Jonathan Ex-President speaks on Jonathan, IBB, Halliburton, others Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has given an insight into why former Minister of...
  9. ECA: Jonathan approved $2.1bn withdrawal, says Okonjo-Iweala Former finance minister Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday said that the unauthorized withdrawal of $ 2billion from the Excess Crude...
  10. Okonjo-Iweala Named Among 50 Greatest World Leaders Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named one of the world’s 50 greatest leaders. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, who...

< YOHAIG home