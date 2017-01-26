We Thought Okonjo-Iweala Said She Has Nothing To Do With Contesting For President In 2019?

When we saw a poster last month circulating online saying she is coming out in 2019, we reported it and her camp also sent us a mail debunking it. They said she has nothing to do with it. Now, there’s a campaign going flying on Facebook, it’s actually sponsored and tagged; ‘Okonjo-Iweala/Adesina 2019 Rescue’

Their’s isn’t change, but RESCUE. A rescue from change, lol. But then, If Mrs Iweala isn’t the one behind this, then some people mean her be that o. Mummy, it is well.