Why We Stopped Blowing Up Oil Facilities- Niger Delta Militants

Posted January 4, 2017

Upland-based Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM), has released a statement, saying its break in bombing of oil facilities doesn’t mean it is dead.



The group, which rejected a ceasefire, said it had not changed its position on the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) headed by Edwin Clark.

Titled “It’s Silence Not Death,” the statement, released by its spokesman, Gen. Aldo Agbalaja, claimed that they had been following the events in the region, monitoring developments and designing possible line of action in the New Year.

“We have remained quiet all along for strategic reasons and to clear any doubt that the Federal Government or their partners in crimes, the oil multinationals, had cut down our comrades in the struggle.”

The group claims there isn’t much activity at the Forcados Terminal (FOT) at the moment, although the Federal Government had brought new investors into the area.

The group also condemned some leaders in the region, whom they accused of using the region’s problems to enrich themselves.

  1. christian echezona January 5th, 2017 at 7:32 am

    This is ungodly perhaps, it is an arrant nonsense

