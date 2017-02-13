$15 million: Patience Jonathan’s suit adjourned as women group storm court premises to show solidarity(photos)

Posted February 13, 2017 2:21 pm by Comments

A Federal High court sitting in Lagos has adjourned to March 6th the suit filed by former first lady, Patience Jonathan, seeking an order from th court for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to unfreeze the accounts of four companies linked to her that had been indicted in a money laundering case. The former First lady had filed the suit against the antigraft agency after it

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lawmakers, Women Group Storm Court For Patience Jonathan, Case Adjourned (Pics) Lawmakers and women group storm court in defense of former first lady A federal high court sitting in Lagos on...
  2. Women Group Storm Court Premises To Show Support To Patience Jonathan (Pics) Several women group stormed the Federal High Court Lagos this morning to show their support to former first lady, Patience...
  3. See Women Protesting The Seizure Of Patience Jonathan’s Accounts Storm Federal Court Women Storm Federal High Court In Protest Against Seizing Of Patience Jonathan’s Bank Account. Some women stormed the Federal High...
  4. EFCC should pay me $200 million for seizing my $15m Patience Jonathan tells court Former first lady, Patience Jonathan, has asked the Federal High Court Ikoyi Lagos ?to order the EFCC to pay her...
  5. Fani Kayode, Others Storm Lagos Court To Show Solidarity To Patience Jonathan (Pics) Femi Fani Kayode, Rt. Hon. Evans Bipi and Rt. Hon. Adams Dabotorudima and many others were in court today to...
  6. Alleged Money Laundering: Court Freezes Patience Jonathan’s Accounts In Five Banks A Federal High Court in Lagos has frozen multiple accounts in five Nigerian banks allegedly belonging to former first lady,...
  7. EFCC Threatens To Jail Patience Jonathan Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that Former First Lady Patience Jonathan would be jailed...
  8. 100 women storm court over Patience Jonathan’s frozen account Women numbering over 100 on Wednesday stormed the Federal High Court in Lagos, chanting solidarity songs on the freezing order...
  9. Patience Jonathan: Court to hear suit against EFCC on December 7 Patience Jonathan A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday fixed Dec. 7 to hear a suit by ex-First Lady,...
  10. Patience Jonathan Supporters Besiege Lagos Court Women numbering over 100 on Wednesday stormed the Federal High Court in Lagos, chanting solidarity songs on the freezing order...

< YOHAIG home